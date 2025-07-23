Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,208 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,284,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,669,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,177,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

