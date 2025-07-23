JPL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

JPL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.4% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

