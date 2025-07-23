Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

