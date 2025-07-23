IMA Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

