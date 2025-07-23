The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Boosted by Ames National Corp

Ames National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ames National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ames National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,704,000 after purchasing an additional 243,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.