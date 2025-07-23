City National Bank of Florida MSD Has $291,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

City National Bank of Florida MSD cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after buying an additional 877,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,940,464,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $963.62 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,006.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $955.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,085.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,079.58.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

