SYM FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 527 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 703.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.81 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

