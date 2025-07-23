Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,750,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.80.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $145.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.18. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

