Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 15,579 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $359.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upped their price objective on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

