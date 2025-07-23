Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,258,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 12.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 499,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 67,110 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 433,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

