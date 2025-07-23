Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 750 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $371.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.