RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3,042.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,608 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 1.5%

RTX opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.70. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

