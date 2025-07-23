Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC

Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 13.4% of Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carbahal Olsen Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $561.25 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $566.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $534.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

