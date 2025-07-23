Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9%

IBM stock opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $181.81 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

