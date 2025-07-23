Blankinship & Foster LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 284,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after purchasing an additional 109,204 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

