QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.800 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $196.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

