Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

