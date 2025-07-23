KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 28,800 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

