5,280 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.8% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $316.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

