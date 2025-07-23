Van Strum & Towne Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $768,861.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,750. This trade represents a 27.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $452,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

