Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.3%

AVGO stock opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $290.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

