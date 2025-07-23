Summit Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

