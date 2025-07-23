JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 841,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,335,000 after buying an additional 688,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after buying an additional 434,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after buying an additional 297,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,728,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,774,000 after purchasing an additional 278,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.64.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

