Mount Lucas Management LP Buys New Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

