J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

