J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Shares of CTAS opened at $219.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day moving average is $208.40. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

