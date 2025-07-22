RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.30 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.15). RWS shares last traded at GBX 86.20 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,076,462 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.24) price target on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

RWS Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market cap of £309.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. RWS had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that RWS Holdings plc will post 10.6469761 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RWS

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 74,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.37 ($67,389.28). Also, insider Benjamin Faes bought 1,000,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($916,689.13). 46.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RWS

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence – growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It’s why over 80 of the world’s top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries.

