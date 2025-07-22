Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 98 Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenex by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of argenex by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in argenex by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of argenex from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.06.

argenex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $566.14 on Tuesday. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $457.42 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.77.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenex Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.