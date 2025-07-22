Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EWV opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $53.60.
ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Company Profile
