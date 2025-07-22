Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWV opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Get ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan alerts:

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in Japan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.