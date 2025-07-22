Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,969 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

