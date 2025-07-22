Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $254.08 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

