Wealth Alliance LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 198.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

