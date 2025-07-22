Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $254,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 210,656.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,000.63 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,951.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,871.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.