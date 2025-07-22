Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,569 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,251 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,288,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,049,000 after purchasing an additional 382,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,960,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

