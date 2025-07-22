CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.28 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 118.25 ($1.59). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 118.25 ($1.59), with a volume of 14,847 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.19. The firm has a market cap of £10.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CPPGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.