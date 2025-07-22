Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 533 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock opened at $371.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

