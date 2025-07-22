Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 102,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42,540.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,447,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $946.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

