Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FNF opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

