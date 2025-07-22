Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Docusign were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

Docusign Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.