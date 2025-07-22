Wealth Alliance LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 591.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,704,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,461.7% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock opened at $200.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

