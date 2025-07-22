18,019 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCB stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

