3,361 Shares in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 40.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $667,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $10,144,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

NYSE ARES opened at $178.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

