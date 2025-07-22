Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,483 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

