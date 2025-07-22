Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $469.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

