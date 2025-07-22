Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 7,511 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

