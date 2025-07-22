Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GDO opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

