iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 6.4% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after purchasing an additional 425,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287,793 shares during the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,265,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $153.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2104 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

