Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

IJK stock opened at $92.86 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.