Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 78,301 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,384,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $77,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS GOVT opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.