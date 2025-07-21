Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Makes New $757,000 Investment in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Bancorp

In related news, EVP Christy Ames sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,602. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $75.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $80.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

